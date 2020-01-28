Alex Rodríguez se despide de Kobe Bryant y revela un secreto que los mantuvo unidos durante años 

Alex Rodríguez llora la muerte de Kobe Bryant, y ha hecho uso de su cuenta de Instagram para exponer todo lo que significó la ex estrella de la NBA en su vida, no solo a nivel personal sino también a nivel profesional, revelando entre sus palabras un secreto que los mantuvo unidos durante años.
“Me duele mucho el corazón en este momento”, dice Alex en su mensaje de Instagram, y dice no entender que es lo que está pasando sobre la muerte de Kobe, quien falleció este domingo en un accidente aéreo, en California, junto a ocho personas más, incluida su hija Gigi, de tan sólo 13 años de edad.
En su despedida ARod expone su testimonio de vida junto a Kobe Bryant:
“Aprendí mucho de Kobe Bryant. Era naturalmente dotado, pero tenía una pasión por el baloncesto como nadie más que haya visto. Su ética de trabajo era impecable y su énfasis en dominar los fundamentos es lo que lo elevó al jugador que era. Nunca he conocido a nadie más centrado. No buscó aprobación, afirmación o adulación. Persiguió la excelencia y el proceso”.
Alex cuenta que Kobe fue alguien que siguió su carrera como pelotero muy de cera: “Siguió mi carrera y solía llamarme para ayudarme con mi salud, mi rutina diaria … e incluso intervenía sobre las técnicas de bateo. Él fue un modelo a seguir para mí y millones en todo el mundo”.
Pero la amistad de Kobe y Alex no es algo reciente, fueron amigos desde la adolescencia, según éste mismo explicó:
“Nos conocimos de adolescentes. Seguimos caminos similares. Pasamos de la secundaria a los profesionales y nuestras hijas crecieron juntas”.
ARod incluso reveló un secreto que los unió durante años:
“La gente no lo sabe, pero él era mi entrenador secreto. Me empujó y me motivó, especialmente hacia el final de mi carrera cuando más lo necesitaba. Él siempre estuvo ahí. Incluso después de nuestros días de juego, él estaba allí para mí”.
El ex pelotero de los Yankees recuerda la última vez que lo vio con vida:
“La última vez que lo vi fue hace unos meses. Recordaré lo que me dijo sobre lo mucho que amaba a Vanessa y a sus hijas, y que continuó diciendo que no al 99 por ciento de las ofertas, eligiendo pasar el mayor tiempo posible con su familia”.
“Recordaré su grandeza. Recordaré su guía. Recordaré su amistad. Recordaré que él me hizo una mejor persona. Su hija de 13 años, Gianna, seguía los pasos de su padre. Ella era amable, inteligente, cariñosa y iba a ser una estrella”, dice Alex en su mensaje.
El último adiós de ARod a Kobe:
“Descansa en paz, Kobe. Descansa en paz, GiGi. Mi corazón y mis oraciones están con la familia Bryant y las familias de los pasajeros”.
My heart hurts so much right now. I still can't wrap my head around this. How can it be? . I learned so much from Kobe Bryant. He was naturally gifted, but had a passion for basketball like no one else I've ever seen. His work ethic was impeccable and his stress on mastering the fundamentals is what elevated him to the player he was. I've never met anyone more focused with a myopic approach. He didn't pursue approval, affirmation or adulation. He pursued excellence and process. He followed my career and would often call to help with my health, daily routine … and would even chime in about hitting techniques. He was a role model to me, and millions around the world. . We met as teenagers. We followed similar paths. We went from high school to the pros and our baby girls grew up together. People don't know this, but he was my secret coach. He pushed me and motivated me, especially toward the end of my career when I needed him most. He was always there. Even after our playing days, he was there for me. He attended @Jlo's last show in Vegas. He appeared on TheCorp podcast. . I last saw him a few months ago. I will remember what he told me about how much he loved Vanessa and his girls, and that he continued to say no to 99 percent of offers, choosing instead to spend as much time with his family as possible. . I will remember his greatness. I will remember his guidance. I will remember his friendship. I will remember that he made me a better person. . His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was following in her Dad’s footsteps. She was kind, smart, caring and going to be a star. . Rest in peace, Kobe. Rest in peace, GiGi. My heart and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the passengers’ families.
Jennifer López también llora la muerte de su amigo, y envía un mensaje a Vanessa, viuda de Kobe Bryant, ante el desgarrador dolor de su muerte.
“Todos sentimos tristeza por esta pérdida, pero todo lo que puedo pensar es que es un grano de arena en comparación con lo que Vanessa debe pasar en este momento”, dice JLo.
Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔