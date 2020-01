Biden insinúa la vicepresidencia de Michelle Obama si llega a la Casa Blanca en 2020

Man: "Would you consider appointing Obama for the Supreme Court?"

Joe Biden: "Yeah, I would, but I don’t think he’d do it. He'd be a great Supreme Court Justice."

Man: "Second question is – which Obama?"

Joe Biden: "I sure would like Michelle to be the Vice President." pic.twitter.com/4OYIsEcNQn

