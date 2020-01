Alerta Amber: bebé de 1 semana desaparecido en Florida tras muerte del padre y homicidio de tres mujeres latinas

UPDATE on #FLAMBER Alert for 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro: The abductor has been found deceased. The child is still missing. If you have any info on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or 911. #AMBER #AMBERAlert #Florida pic.twitter.com/9nyyMzytp3

— FDLE (@fdlepio) January 29, 2020