Vicky Losk, la joven hondureña que bailará al lado de JLo en el Super Bowl

Será un show muy latino el que darán las cantantes en el Super Bowl LIV
Vicky Losk, la joven hondureña que bailará al lado de JLo en el Super Bowl
JLo incluyó a la hondureña en su grupo de bailarines.
Foto: EFE
Por: Redacción

Jennifer Lopez y Shakira ya están más que listas para el Show de Medio Tiempo que darán juntas en el Super Bowl LIV. 

Las divas serán vistas por más de 100 millones de personas alrededor del mundo, a quienes darán  un espectáculo que enaltecerá la comunidad latina. 

Y como ejemplo está JLo, quien incluyó en su equipo de bailarines a Vicky Losk, una chica hondureña de tan solo 15 años. 

La noticia fue compartida por Copán Álvarez, un periodista hondureño, a través de su cuenta de Instagram.

Vicky Lost fue elegida por la impresión que dejó en JLo después de participar en World of Dance, programa de la NBC en la que la cantante fue jurado.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?