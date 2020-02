Un asteroide potencialmente peligroso pasó cerca de la Tierra con su propia “luna”

Radar images obtained by the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico revealed that recently-discovered #asteroid 2020 BX12 is a binary asteroid with its own small moon! Several asteroids have moons, a few even have two. https://t.co/MSfWIlYFtL @NAICobservatory pic.twitter.com/6kpA1lkEQP

— Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) February 13, 2020