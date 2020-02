Jugador del Liverpool se arrepiente de haber golpeado a Lionel Messi en la semifinal de la Champions en la que eliminaron al Barcelona

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool): "There's not much I look back on, but there is one thing; that moment with Messi, I regret it. I don't like seeing it. When I saw it afterwards I was gutted. To do that to the greatest player that has ever played…" [daily mail] pic.twitter.com/SOYgEm9EHX

— barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 24, 2020