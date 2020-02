La extravagante afición de Eugenio Derbez

View this post on Instagram

1959 Messerschmitt KR200 . Also called: #Kabinenroller , #Karo Engine: #191cc Fichtel & Sachs two-stroke single cylinder, operable in both directions of crankshaft rotation Transmission: Four speeds forward or reverse (depending on engine rotation), sequential, unsynchronized. Dimensions Wheelbase 202.9 cm (79.9 in) Length 281.9 cm (111.0 in) Width 121.9 cm (48.0 in) Height 119.9 cm (47.2 in) Curb weight 230 kg (507 lb) (curb) Predecessor: #MesserschmittKR175 The #MesserschmittKR200, or #Kabinenroller (Cabin Scooter), is a three-wheeled bubble car designed by the aircraft engineer Fritz Fend and produced in the factory of the German aircraft manufacturer #Messerschmitt from 1955 to 1964. approximately 40,000 built .