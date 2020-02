Murió doctor que pospuso su boda para atender a pacientes con coronavirus

Peng Yinhua, a #coronavirus front line doctor of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine at Wuhan Jiangxia District No. 1 People's Hospital, has passed away at age 29.

He and his fiancée had planned to get married on February 1, but decided to postpone. pic.twitter.com/1Kfx3ijBIc

— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 21, 2020