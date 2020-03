¡El empleado del mes! Vinicius Júnior se ganó el reconocimiento de la afición del Real Madrid

Vinicius is such a big game player.

Goal against Barca

Hockey assist against Atletico

Assist against Man City

Last season:

Assist against Ajax

Won penalty against Atletico

Hockey assist against Barca (1st leg)

Best performer against Barça (2nd leg) pic.twitter.com/OhxfYsR5Lo

— John Mccney (@JMccney) March 3, 2020