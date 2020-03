Encuentran a un conocido político de Florida con drogas y con un actor porno gay en la cama

Young people, our country is in your hands.

You can be the largest voting block, if you choose. Not tomorrow, not next cycle — today.

Polls are open in Florida. #GOTV & set the course for @TheDemocrats.

Find your polling location: https://t.co/UrktX7gqP0 pic.twitter.com/L12UqImjv9

— Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) March 12, 2020