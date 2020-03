5 personas que aseguran ser viajeros del tiempo reales

View this post on Instagram

THE BILLY MEIER STORY This man predicted the future and met with ETs, yet good evidence suggests he faked UFO photos. Does anybody have any views on Billy’s story? #stormarea51comestolondon #billymeier #ufo #space #aliens #paulhellyer #powertothepeople #2029 #changetheworld #peace #love #thetruthisoutthere #ufosuk