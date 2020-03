Nueva Jersey ordena cuarentena a 9 millones por coronavirus

BREAKING: I just signed an Executive Order directing nearly all residents to STAY AT HOME.

ALL gatherings are canceled.

ALL non-essential retail businesses must indefinitely close their physical stores to the public effective 9:00 p.m. tonight.

More: https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/fmElyFwNtf

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 21, 2020