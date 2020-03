“Los Juegos Olímpicos se pospondrán”: Miembro del COI adelantó la decisión

Exclusive: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed, likely to 2021, veteran IOC member Dick Pound says.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound told @cbrennansports. https://t.co/Fr8be81BEU pic.twitter.com/POWFtCr0wW

— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 23, 2020