Con enterizo negro, Eiza González muestra sus entrenamientos para “Bloodshot”

A week ago everything felt very different, I didn’t get the chance to thank my whole team who worked so hard under not the best circumstances ❤️ thank you to my whole pr team @alex.schack and Liz my agents and manager, my glam team @patidubroff @davynewkirk and @teamsaltzman for doing everything to make this work in the wildest times. You made me feel loved and cared while being emotional and feeling fragile. We worked really hard on this project and put our heart into it. Ultimately timing wasn’t on our side but I’m really proud of all of the work and people involved. Thank you for everyone who’s sent lovely messages to us through this and most importantly all that matters right now is everyone’s health. ❤️thanks to my family at Sony and everyone involved.