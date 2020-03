Elton John, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey y Alicia Keys se unen para dar un show benéfico por el COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

Just announced! This Monday, James is hosting #HomeFest; a special featuring performances from @billieeilish with @finneas, @andreabocelliofficial @bts.bighitofficial @davidblaine @dualipa @johnlegend + appearances from #WillFerrell and more!⁠ ⁠ With all the artists and guests safely at home — and James in his garage — we'll be raising money for charity and hopefully raising your spirits in the process.⁠ ⁠ Watch #HomeFest this Monday at 10pm on CBS.