Dayanara Torres le ha ganado la batalla al cáncer

“En estos momentos tan difíciles que estamos viviendo quería dejarles saber una buena noticia y es que ayer mis exámenes MRI, PET & CT scans, salieron los tres negativos, así que he terminado con mi tratamiento del melanoma cáncer“, dijo Dayanara Torres a través de un vídeo en Instagram.
Dayanara también explicó que su proceso continúa, aún a pesar de haber superado el cáncer, por esta razón durante los próximos dos años permanecerá bajo observación médica, y se realizará pruebas cada tres meses, para confirmar que la enfermedad no haya regresado y que todo esté bien con su salud.
La puertorriqueña y juez del programa de Univision Mira Quién Baila All Stars le ha dado las gracias a sus fans y a toda su familia, quienes siempre se mantuvieron en oración por ella, muchos acompañándola en la distancia y otros tan presentes en sus día a día junto a ella.
“Me siento bendecida, me siento agradecida por todos ustedes, por sus oraciones, porque nunca me soltaron, por hacerme parte de su familia y de sus rezos día a día, sus mensajes hermosos que me levantaban el ánimo“, dijo la ex esposa de Marc Anthony.
🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 I feel so blessed and happy! I had my tests done yesterday , (MRI, PET & CT scans) and they were ALL negative! 🤍🙌🏻🤍 From now on I will need to get the same 3 studies with radiation every 3 months for the next 2 years! 🤍🙏🏻🤍 Thankful to God to whom I've always prayed to with so much faith and has listened to the pleas of my heart. 🤍🕊🤍 Thanks to all of you who always prayed for me, did not let go of me and made me part of your family and your prayers, Thank you for your beautiful messages full of encouragement and Love. To my mother that held my hand every step of the way, my family and my friends, who always cared and checked up on me, or even accompanied me during this tough road and sent me beautiful messages to keep me strong and let me know I wasn't alone. 🤍🙌🏻🤍 This battle is almost over … 2 years will go real fast & I will come out of this stronger than ever! #Guerrera #Strong #Strength #Phoenix #AveFenix #NoMeSuelten #CancerSucks #Melanoma 🕊Thank you Claudia L. for taking me there and back … you are heaven sent! 🕊
“No perdamos la fe… vamos a salir de todo esto”, dice Dayanara para concluir su mensaje en estos tiempos en donde la pandemia del coronavirus ha sembrado mucha desesperanza.