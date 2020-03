El boricua Carlos Correa dona $500 mil dólares en equipamiento médico

View this post on Instagram

We are delighted to announce the donation of over $500,000 in medical equipment that will temporarily serve the City of Houston during the COVID-19 pandemic, and later be donated to underequipped hospitals in the poorest regions of Central America. Special thank you to Laura Rodríguez, CEO at @kindredhealth and @nacchelp for the collaboration. The items include surgical equipment, exercise and rehabilitation machines, high-tech manikin for CPR training, numerous IV poles, chairs, cabinets, accessible toilets for disabled patients, and much more. @correa_family_foundation