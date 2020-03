Esposo de Jacky Bracamontes y su hija Renata dan negativo en coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

UPDATE…To my english friends… i will summarize in a few words. We had to change from the apartment due to the closeure of the pool, parks, and all the recreational areas of the apartment and to avoid me jumping off the balcony with a bungy cord or a base jump, we moved to a house. Now we wait for the tests to see if i have that #%$&$g virus and we can get the family together after so many days apart. Good energy to all. #fuerzamexico #somosgentefuerte #update