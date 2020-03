Coronavirus en Los Ángeles: Cierran los senderos de montaña y los baños de los parques

Effective immediately: All trails & restrooms in LA County are now closed. Santa Monica Mountains Nat’l Rec Area (SMMNRA) will offer limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. We ask that the public observe all posted signs. #BeLikeAMountainLion pic.twitter.com/6byKmpi2uE

— Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) March 28, 2020