COVID-19 causa segunda muerte en Houston; siete policías han dado positivo

We are saddened to report #Houston's second #COVID19 death. A hospitalized woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions died Friday, March 27.

Learn to keep yourself, your family and Houston at https://t.co/Uwn9Bycylz. #HouNews #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/vI5WoXcOIG

— Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) March 28, 2020