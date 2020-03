Trump: no hay cuarentena, pero recomienda restricciones de viaje a Nueva York, CT y NJ

At the recommendation of the Coronavirus Task Force & after consulting with @NYGovCuomo, @GovMurphy, & @GovNedLamont, @CDCgov issued a Domestic Travel Advisory urging residents of NY, NJ, & CT to refrain from non-essential travel for the next 14 days. https://t.co/PtEI5IXWe4

— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 29, 2020