Más de 2,100 casos de coronavirus en Los Ángeles

We are utilizing every resource to confront the COVID-19 crisis: @ConventionLA will now become a federal medical station, led by @HHSGov and @USNationalGuard to help relieve our nearby hospitals.

Thank you to our partners for your support during this national pandemic. pic.twitter.com/RlRWmK6dmT

— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 30, 2020