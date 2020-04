La vida da muchas vueltas: de campeón de la MLS a doctor en la lucha contra del coronavirus

Proud of our athletes and what they do on and off the field to make a difference. @RobbieRussell03

is doing that in the ER. We salute you on National Doctors' Day as well as others in the medical field. Stay healthy and safe during this fight! #MLSUniteshttps://t.co/joKhcibDq8

— Dr. Jamil Northcutt (@cutt54) March 31, 2020