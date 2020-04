5 pasos que debes seguir al congelar tus alimentos

View this post on Instagram

I used to keep only chicken stock, vanilla ice cream and vodka in my freezer but now I’m really learning how to use it! A few tips- Allow food to cool to room temp before packing it in containers, Leave a space in the container because liquids expand when they freeze, Label each container so you know what it is and when you froze it, Don’t stack containers until they’re frozen so they freeze quickly, and Defrost food in the fridge overnight rather than on the counter. It’s safer! What’s in your freezer?? #staysafe