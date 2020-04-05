Lucy Vives se mete al baño y luce glamorosa, hasta sin ropa interior

En plena cuarentena, Lucy Vives ha dejado por un tiempo su faceta como activista y regresó a la de modelo, publicando en su cuenta de Instagram una fotografía con la que busca complacer a sus más de 737 mil seguidores.
to panic is not to prevent to panic is not cautious or precautious. panic and hysteria are poisonous to us in times of fear and uncertainty. no humor, no faith, no peace, and no compassion is all i’ve witnessed when it comes to the COVID global health crisis we’re enduring. Panic has spread wider and quicker than the virus itself and we seem to be promoting it on every corner of media and commerce. • remembering the power of the mind and the psyche over our physical bodies is IMPERATIVE at a time like this. yes #washyourhands but please, WATCH YOUR MENTAL ! • pilas, la enfermedad también se atrae con la mente • estas serán las últimas fotos en blanco y negro por un rato, merecemos entrar de nuevo a el mundo en TECHNICOLOR 🌈 1. criatura, pintura, y el arte de la figura. Los Angeles, CA 2. el poder, el control .. El Aguante. New York City, NY 3. Mi Torso en algún Museo en Wisconsin circa 2016 4. Una mañanita en Madrid
me n this spectacled owl servin you LoOkS this tuesday.. cuz the truth is that spooky season is all year round when you’re a shadow monster… or if you have an owl like this • respect the iPhone flash used to light this• . gracias a el Aviario Nacional en Cartagena Colombia por ser un santuario para tantas especies de aves hermosas y varias en peligro de extinción… y muchos muy play que les encantó posarles muy sexy a @raulhiguera 📷• rauly, wherever you are, i love and miss you. • ph: @raulhiguera styling: @angel_yanez_couture hair /makeup : me and the rain. location: @aviarionacional
La hija del cantante Carlos Vives se dejó ver en el baño, usando un elegante saco de la firma Fendi que, abierto, deja ver que no trae ropa interior, tan sólo una panty de color negro que se asoma. Lucy escribió el siguiente mensaje junto a la imagen: “Usando mi mejor Fendi para esta nueva esquina de la casa a la que estoy llegando hoy”.
Lucy Vives ha mostrado una postura radical ante la pandemia del COVID-19, no queriendo escribir mucho al respecto, pero sí ha expresado que la humildad y la unidad de la gente ante esta situación es vital para sobrellevar estos días.
bite me but i dont wanna talk about quarentine or COVID-19.. i don’t wanna see another meme or have a millionth conversation about the same exact thing: “it sucks,” “it’s serious,” “people are dying,” “wash your hands” “this is gonna get worse before it gets better.” and my favorite: “the world has never seen something This Bad before.” begging the question: what on earth do We fucking know? and more so, what gave us any sort of authority over nature.? everyone on social media is suddenly an expert informer, when the truth is, No One Knows What the Fuck they’re talking about. i encourage us to take this facemask time to shut the fuck up about crap we don’t know shit about. and maybe at the end of this time of solitude and reflection, we can be mentally healthy, functioning, and enriched humans, educated on something more than fear. individuality and forming your own unique opinions is the expression we desperately need. don’t lose yourself through all of this .. don’t subscribe to puppetry • & For those of you who don’t think im taking this seriously, lol I’ve been at the doors of death too many times before to be expected to live, breathe and think as though life is over .. as though i’m no longer free. single and regurgitated narratives about the general have never been free. and I strongly believe everyone deserves a dialogue that is healthy, diverse, loving, conductive, ENRICHING and fucking Free! this is an opportunity , let’s not waste it on regurgitation. ✨ donated $2k+ these last 3 days to people struggling with unemployment, medical fees, rent, groceries and even a needed midwife for an at-home labor ! thank you all for reaching out at these vulnerable times and for those who donated to make this possible ! unity and humility is the best thing about this shitstorm 📸 @bryceellphoto for 👠 @lamoda
educación • soy de pueltorro , allá en mi isla, los coquis saben mi nombre. pero aquí nadie conoce mi bandera … la confunden con la cubana… y eso no me molesta porque somos “dos alas del mismo aguila” (lola rodriguez de tió) si no fuera que nos confunden con naciones independientes… naciones autónomas… la confunden con un paraíso que No Es Colonia. en mi casa, las confusiones se aclaran.. aclaran para crecer y evolucionar. dejar de borrarle la historia a la patria puertorriqueña no es solo un sueño, ni una vocación, ni para hacerme la “más activista”… es un deber como ciudadana y es un derecho humano. la historia de puerto rico esta siendo borrada por las instituciones académicas estadounidenses.. documentos que son “propiedad pública” siguen en secreto… pero vengo hoy a dar clase gracias a mi compatriota. puerto rico unido es mas fuerte de lo que se cre.. pero esto sigue , la lucha sigue, y yo no me rindo. keep unfollowing me if you wanna only focus on bullshit trending topics… 2020 vision . we are beings of light.. if we choose. get the fuck out if you don’t care about shit but yourself. no one needs you here, where we must fight for liberty , compassion, love and Education.
