Fotógrafos y aficionados comparten sus mejores imágenes de la Superluna Rosada de abril

Muchos fotógrafos entusiastas ya comparten en las redes sociales las fotos de la Superluna Rosada de abril, la mayor superluna de 2020.
Aquí, algunas de las fotos más compartidas y con más “me gusta”:
Este es un corto video con una serenata:
View this post on Instagram
The fact I was even able to catch tonights moonrise is remarkable to me, let alone being able to get a shot like this. Let time slip away from me while I was taking a walk on the Great Island trail in Wellfleet – and all the sudden the moonrise was in 30mins and I was almost a mile & a half from my car! Took turns walking and sprinting, and laboriously finally made it to my car, dripping sweat and totally in stitches. Hauled ass to Highland Light and was pleasantly surprised that I even had about 5 mins to spare. When there’s a will, there’s always a way 🌕💯🙌🏻
Recibe gratis las noticias más importantes y más leídas diariamente en tu email