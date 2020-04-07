Fotógrafos y aficionados comparten sus mejores imágenes de la Superluna Rosada de abril

No importa que esté nublado, o haya una tormenta. Si no alcanzaras a ver la Superluna Rosada, estas imágenes te la muestran 🌝🔭📸
Fotógrafos y aficionados comparten sus mejores imágenes de la Superluna Rosada de abril
La luna llena junto un antiguo alto horno en Dortmund, Alemania, el 7 de abril de 2020.
Foto: INA FASSBENDER / AFP / Getty Images

Vivimos un momento sin precedentes...

La crisis causada por el coronavirus nos ha puesto en pocos días en una situación que nadie podía imaginar. La amenaza a la salud de todos debe ser nuestra primera preocupación. Y después, las consecuencias sociales y económicas que ya están golpeando duramente a nuestra comunidad. Pero nuestro compromiso contigo y con todos nuestros lectores es más firme que nunca. Queremos informarte y ayudarte a tomar decisiones en tu día a día.

Producir este contenido que estás leyendo cuesta dinero.
El dinero que permite que los escritores, editores y demás personal de La Opinión puedan mantener a sus familias.
Nosotros no cerramos nuestro contenido como hacen otros medios, porque queremos que todos puedan leerlo, también aquéllos que no puedan pagar una suscripción.

Pero sí pedimos a quienes puedan colaborar con nosotros que nos ayuden. Sólo toma un minuto y puedes aportar tan poco como $3.5 por mes (Sí, leíste bien SOLO $3.5 por mes). Hará un gran diferencia.

Colabora con La Opinión
Por: Redacción

Muchos fotógrafos entusiastas ya comparten en las redes sociales las fotos de la Superluna Rosada de abril, la mayor superluna de 2020.

Aquí, algunas de las fotos más compartidas y con más “me gusta”:

Este es un corto video con una serenata:

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?