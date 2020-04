Bomberos combaten un gran incendio en edificio comercial en el sur de Los Ángeles

#LAFD #Photos of April 11, 2020 #StructureFire at 100 E 117th St in #SouthLA known as the #MainStreetFire

ℹ️ https://t.co/P6DEKC1RGo

📷@LAFD – Creative Commons Licensed: Public Domain pic.twitter.com/B1RUHLg40h

— LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) April 11, 2020