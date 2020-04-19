VIDEO: Revive las mejores presentaciones de ‘One World: Together At Home’

La tarde del sábado se llevó a cabo el ‘One World: Together At Home’, festival virtual organizado por Global Citizen y la Organización Mundial de la Salud, en el que se dieron cita grandes músicos con el fin de reunir fondos para la lucha contra la pandemia del coronavirus COVID-19.
El evento fue transmitido por varias televisoras y plataformas de streaming a nivel mundial, pero si te lo perdiste, te dejamos con la mejores presentaciones del festival virtual.
The Rolling Stones – ‘You Can’t Always Give What You Want’
🤘 If you start us up, we’ll never stop fighting for global health. Take action with The @RollingStones: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/Dpze2tNyCW
— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020
Paul McCartney – ‘Lady Madonna’
The greatest living musician pays tribute to health care workers.
Thank you, Sir Paul McCartney. 👏👏#TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/w8XRPzPz9y
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 19, 2020
Elton John – ‘I’m Still Standing’
Heroes on the frontlines, this song is for you ❤️ Join @Eltonofficial in thanking frontline workers for protecting our communities during the pandemic. Do your part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 at https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/WeClpDwwWs
— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020
Stevie Wonder – ‘Lean On Me’
Stevie Wonder just paid tribute to his friend Bill Withers by performing "Lean of Me” at the #TogetherAtHome concert.
It’s amazing, and couldn’t be more perfect for this moment.
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 19, 2020
Lady Gaga – ‘Smile’
VIDEO: Lady Gaga's full performance of "Smile" at #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/rBgsCTR6Mv
— Gaga Now (@ladygaganownet) April 19, 2020
Jennifer Lopez – ‘People’
We're still dreaming about @JLo's heartfelt performance on One World: #TogetherAtHome ❤️ Watch the full broadcast to relive the magic at https://t.co/mL8EyK3Ot8. pic.twitter.com/BUlJjw6bjT
— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020
The Killers – ‘Mr. Brightside’
We're doing just fine after @thekillers. ⚡️
⭕We can all do our part to protect global health. Visit https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy to take action! pic.twitter.com/YmDa2F0BGU
— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 18, 2020
¿Cual de estas presentaciones fue tu favorita?
