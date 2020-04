5 platillos que las celebridades aman

View this post on Instagram

Here I am in my last glampt prequarentina look March 12th in front of the Sydney Opera House – a world class venue that our next #AmericanIdol could be performing at in their future 🔮 Follow their journey tonight before we FINALIZE our top 20 and start remote episodes NEXT WEEK! (Q: can I still wear sweats on episodes from home 😬) Chat with me on Facebook Live at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET today before tuning in to #AmericanIdol tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork (might still be in sweats but I’ll bring @missnuggetperry ok?!)