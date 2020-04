Kentucky reporta el mayor aumento en casos de coronavirus en un día luego de protestas pro Trump

#REOPENNC Protest in Raleigh, North Carolina

#REOPENNC Protest in Raleigh, North CarolinaProtesters with the grassroots political movement #ReOpenNC are rallying outside the capitol in Raleigh. They are demanding Governor Roy Cooper reopen the state's economy despite COVID-19 due to overwhelming unemployment.

Posted by WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, April 21, 2020