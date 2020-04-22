Celebra el Día de la Tierra con estas 56 películas que sugiere Disney+

En medio de una de las mayores crisis globales de la historia, causada por la pandemia del coronavirus, este miércoles 22 de abril se celebra el Día Internacional de la Tierra y es una buena oportunidad para hacer conciencia sobre lo que ocurre en el mundo.
Con ello en mente, Disney+ ha seleccionado 56 películas, divididas en cuatro grandes categorías, para disfrutar en este día tan importante, mismas que enlistamos a continuación.
National Park Week
“Into the Grand Canyon”
“Wild Yellowstone”
“Earth Live”
“America’s National Parks”
The World Of National Geographic
“Before the Flood”
“Drain the Oceans”
“Giants of the Deep Blue”
“Great Migrations”
“Hostile Planet”
“Into the Okavango”
“JANE”
“Jane Goodall: The Hope” (streaming April 22)
“Kingdom of the Blue Whale”
“Kingdom of the White Wolf”
“Man Among Cheetahs”
“One Strange Rock”
“Paradise Islands”
“Paris to Pittsburgh”
“Planet of the Birds”
“Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures”
“Secrets of the King Cobra”
“Sharks of Lost Island”
“The Flood”
“Tree Climbing Lions”
“Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise”
Wild Adventures of Disneynature
“African Cats”
“Bears”
“Born in China”
“Chimpanzee”
“Diving with Dolphins”
“Dolphin Reef”
“Elephant”
“Ghosts of the Mountains”
“In the Footsteps of Elephant”
“Monkey Kingdom”
“Oceans”
“Penguins”
“Penguins: Life on the Edge”
“The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos”
“Wings of Life”
Disney Animal Adventures
“101 Dálmatas”
“Bichos”
“Chip‘ N Dale Rescue Rangers “
“Dumbo”
“La dama y el vagabundo”
“Rey Leon”
“Oliver y compañía”
“Los aristogatos”
“El zorro y el sabueso”
“La Sirenita”
“Los rescatadores”
“La película de Tigger”
“Lo salvaje”
“Timón y Pumba”
“Winnie the Pooh”
“Zootopia”
