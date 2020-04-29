¡Al espacio y más allá! Descubre lo que llega a Netflix en mayo del 2020

Space Force, la nueva comedia de los creadores de The Office, es una de las más esperadas

Uno de los beneficiados ante la cuarentena por el coronavirus fue sin lugar a dudas Netflix, ya que la plataforma de streaming logró hacerse de 15 millones de usuarios más en el primer trimestre de 2020, para así reafirmar su lugar como el streaming preferido a nivel mundial con 182 millones de suscriptores en el globo.

Pese a este logro, Netflix no se duerme en sus laureles y sigue refrescando su cartelera mes con mes. A continuación te presentamos todo lo que llegará a la plataforma en mayo de 2020.

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 1 DE MAYO

Originales de Netflix:

All Day and a Night

Casi Feliz / Almost Happy (Season 1)

Get In

Hollywood (Limited Series)

Into the Night (Season 1)

Medici (Season 3)

Mrs. Serial Killer

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

The Half of It

Además:

Above The Rim

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear (Season 4)

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)

Pup Academy (Season 1)

Reckoning (Limited Series)

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engin

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 4 DE MAYO

Arctic Dogs

Luccas Neto em: Acampemonto de Ferias 2

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 5 DE MAYO

Original de Netflix:

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 6 DE MAYO

Original de Netflix:

Becoming

Workin Moms (Season 4)

Además:

Hangman

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 7 DE MAYO

Original de Netflix:

Scissor Seven (Season 2)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 8 DE MAYO

Originales de Netflix:

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 1)

Dead to Me (Season 2)

Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)

The Eddy (Limited Series

The Hollow (Season 2)

The Wrong Missy

Valeria (Season 1)

Además:

18 regali / 18 Presents

House at the End of the Street

Sleepless

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 9 DE MAYO

Charmed (Season 2)

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 11 DE MAYO

Bordertown (Season 3)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial by Media (Season 1)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 12 DE MAYO

Original de Netflix:

True: Terrific Tales

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 14 DE MAYO

Riverdale (Season 4)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 15 DE MAYO

Originales de Netflix:

Chichipatos (Season 1)

I Love You, Stupid

Magic for Humans (Season 3)

She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5)

White Lines (Season 1)

Además:

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 1-3)

District 9

The Wiggles

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 16 DE MAYO

Public Enemies

United 93

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 17 DE MAYO

Soul Surfer

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 18 DE MAYO

Original de Netflix:

The Big Flower Fight (Season 1)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 19 DE MAYO

Originales de Netflix:

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet Magnolias (Season 1)

Además:

Trumbo

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 20 DE MAYO

Original de Netflix:

Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall

Además:

The Flash

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 22 DE MAYO

Originales de Netflix:

Control Z (Season 1)

Selling Sunset (Season 2)

The Lovebirds

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)

Además:

Just Go With It

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 23 DE MAYO

Original de Netflix:

Spelling the Dream

Además:

Dynasty (Season 3)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 25 DE MAYO

Uncut Gems

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 26 DE MAYO

Original de Netflix:

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 27 DE MAYO

I’m No Longer Here

The Lincoln Lawyer

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 28 DE MAYO

Original de Netflix:

La Corazonada

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 29 DE MAYO

Originales de Netflix:

Space Force (Season 1)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 31 DE MAYO

High Strung Free Dance