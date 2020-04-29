¡Al espacio y más allá! Descubre lo que llega a Netflix en mayo del 2020

Uno de los beneficiados ante la cuarentena por el coronavirus fue sin lugar a dudas Netflix, ya que la plataforma de streaming logró hacerse de 15 millones de usuarios más en el primer trimestre de 2020, para así reafirmar su lugar como el streaming preferido a nivel mundial con 182 millones de suscriptores en el globo.
Pese a este logro, Netflix no se duerme en sus laureles y sigue refrescando su cartelera mes con mes. A continuación te presentamos todo lo que llegará a la plataforma en mayo de 2020.
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 1 DE MAYO
Originales de Netflix:
All Day and a Night
Casi Feliz / Almost Happy (Season 1)
Get In
Hollywood (Limited Series)
Into the Night (Season 1)
Medici (Season 3)
Mrs. Serial Killer
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
The Half of It
Además:
Above The Rim
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear (Season 4)
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)
Pup Academy (Season 1)
Reckoning (Limited Series)
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engin
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 4 DE MAYO
Arctic Dogs
Luccas Neto em: Acampemonto de Ferias 2
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 5 DE MAYO
Original de Netflix:
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 6 DE MAYO
Original de Netflix:
Becoming
Workin Moms (Season 4)
Además:
Hangman
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 7 DE MAYO
Original de Netflix:
Scissor Seven (Season 2)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 8 DE MAYO
Originales de Netflix:
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 1)
Dead to Me (Season 2)
Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)
Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)
The Eddy (Limited Series
The Hollow (Season 2)
The Wrong Missy
Valeria (Season 1)
Además:
18 regali / 18 Presents
House at the End of the Street
Sleepless
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 9 DE MAYO
Charmed (Season 2)
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 11 DE MAYO
Bordertown (Season 3)
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial by Media (Season 1)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 12 DE MAYO
Original de Netflix:
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 14 DE MAYO
Riverdale (Season 4)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 15 DE MAYO
Originales de Netflix:
Chichipatos (Season 1)
I Love You, Stupid
Magic for Humans (Season 3)
She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5)
White Lines (Season 1)
Además:
Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 1-3)
District 9
The Wiggles
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 16 DE MAYO
Public Enemies
United 93
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 17 DE MAYO
Soul Surfer
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 18 DE MAYO
Original de Netflix:
The Big Flower Fight (Season 1)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 19 DE MAYO
Originales de Netflix:
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias (Season 1)
Además:
Trumbo
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 20 DE MAYO
Original de Netflix:
Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall
Además:
The Flash
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 22 DE MAYO
Originales de Netflix:
Control Z (Season 1)
Selling Sunset (Season 2)
The Lovebirds
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)
Además:
Just Go With It
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 23 DE MAYO
Original de Netflix:
Spelling the Dream
Además:
Dynasty (Season 3)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 25 DE MAYO
Uncut Gems
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 26 DE MAYO
Original de Netflix:
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 27 DE MAYO
I’m No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 28 DE MAYO
Original de Netflix:
La Corazonada
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 29 DE MAYO
Originales de Netflix:
Space Force (Season 1)
Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 31 DE MAYO
High Strung Free Dance
