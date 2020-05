Así puedes viajar y combatir el aislamiento, ¿te atreves?

View this post on Instagram

Google Street View Scene – Kissing Horses, Mongolia. Sending love to each and everyone of you through these tough times. Hope you are all ok? I've had a few people ask If I could share the coordinates from some of my favourite locations. I will definitely be doing this over the next few months and in the meantime, if anyone's keen to jump into the world of Street View, I would recommend starting with some of my favourite countries such as Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan. I'll also be sharing excerpts from the essay Emily Berry @no1_emily is writing for our upcoming book ‘Many Nights’. Her beautiful words are more relevant than ever. Stay safe and take care. Jacqui ❤️