Videos de la protesta en Huntington Beach que pide la reapertura de California

En el material audiovisual se aprecian a decenas de personas en la manifestación incluso sin protección ni distanciamiento social
Videos de la protesta en Huntington Beach que pide la reapertura de California
En varios estados se han realizado manifestaciones de este tipo durante el cierre de la economía.
Foto: JIM LO SCALZO / EFE
Por: Redacción

Decenas de personas se encuentran protestando nuevamente en la ciudad de Huntington Beach al sur de California pidiendo la reapertura económica del estado.

En la transmisión de algunos medios locales se aprecian a decenas de personas concentradas en el lugar sin guardar la distancia entre ellos y muchos sin usar tapabocas.

La semana pasada reportamos que un grupo llamado Fully Reopen CA Now Movement llamaba a los ciudadanos a partiera en estas acciones de protestas en diversas ciudades de California como Sacramento, Ventura, Los Ángeles, San Diego y Huntington Beach.

Actualmente el estado de California ha registrado más de 50,000 casos de coronavirus y más de 2,000 muertes.

Ayer el gobernador Gavin Newsom ordenó el cierre de todas las playas del Orange County que fueron muy visitadas el pasado fin de semana en la ola de calor.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Sumate a las más de 300,000 personas que reciben nuestros boletines día a día

Suscríbete gratis
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?