Videos de la protesta en Huntington Beach que pide la reapertura de California

En el material audiovisual se aprecian a decenas de personas en la manifestación incluso sin protección ni distanciamiento social

Decenas de personas se encuentran protestando nuevamente en la ciudad de Huntington Beach al sur de California pidiendo la reapertura económica del estado.

California Governor , Gavin Newsom, closed the beaches so people wouldn't mass gather there. This is the Reality, MASSIVE PROTESTS with NO ONE following Social Distancing Guidelines!

We are at the point where Lockdowns have the OPPOSITE Effect! pic.twitter.com/NuH4XwFKu6 — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) May 1, 2020

En la transmisión de algunos medios locales se aprecian a decenas de personas concentradas en el lugar sin guardar la distancia entre ellos y muchos sin usar tapabocas.

Protesters shouted "No more Newsom" and "Freedom" at a demonstration in Huntington Beach today. Hundereds gathered to protest the stay-at-home order and closure of Orange County's beaches, both of which were issued by California's governor. https://t.co/sXEE9z111S pic.twitter.com/Xg70IqhTbi — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 1, 2020

La semana pasada reportamos que un grupo llamado Fully Reopen CA Now Movement llamaba a los ciudadanos a partiera en estas acciones de protestas en diversas ciudades de California como Sacramento, Ventura, Los Ángeles, San Diego y Huntington Beach.

Actualmente el estado de California ha registrado más de 50,000 casos de coronavirus y más de 2,000 muertes.

NEW: CA has 50,442 confirmed cases of #COVID19:

+3.1% from yesterday. 3,428 of those are in hospitals:

-2.0%. 1,192 of those are in the ICU:

+0.0%. We’ve now tragically lost 2,073 people to #COVID19 in CA. Remember: Your actions impact the lives of others. #StayHomeSaveLives — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 1, 2020

Ayer el gobernador Gavin Newsom ordenó el cierre de todas las playas del Orange County que fueron muy visitadas el pasado fin de semana en la ola de calor.