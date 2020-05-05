Jennifer López recuerda la Met Gala y sus mejores vestidos

La Diva del Bronx ha sido una de las famosas más atrevidas en el evento de disfraces
Jennifer López recuerda la Met Gala y sus mejores vestidos
Jennifer López.
Foto: Dimitrios Kambouris / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Jennifer López recordó que hace un año estaba en la Met Gala, el evento anual de la moda que reúne a las más grandes figuras del entretenimiento. Debido a la pandemia del coronavirus, este año se canceló el desfile y muchas estrellas se quedaron con las ganas de ponerse su disfraz.

“Justo ahora estaría en camino hacia la alfombra roja del Met Gala”, escribió la diva del Bronx. “Quería celebrar ahora con una vista al pasado de algunos de mis momentos favoritos”.

“Siempre es una noche divertida en NY llena de exhibiciones y presentaciones bellas. Espero el momento para volvernos a reunir cuando sea seguro para hacerlo”, agregó.

