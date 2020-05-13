Lauren Goodger y sus caderas al sentarse al borde la piscina con un traje de baño de tanguita 

La sexy modelo ha dejada expuesta su belleza en plena luz de sol
Lauren Goodger y sus caderas al sentarse al borde la piscina con un traje de baño de tanguita 
Lauren Goodger.
Foto: Grosby Group
Por: Redacción

Lauren Goodger presume su bronceado al borde de la piscina. Y es que para esta celebridades europea la vida es mejor con un sensual bronceado.

La famosa estrella de los realities en Europa ha lanzado su crema de bronceado y por esta razón se está dejando ver con pequeñas prendas bajo la luz del sol. Pero gracias al traje de baño blanco con el que se dejó ver esta vez, sus fans han podido apreciar el verdadero tamaño de sus prominentes caderas, ya que la prenda por la parte de atrás posee una reveladora tanguita.

