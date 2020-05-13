Lauren Goodger y sus caderas al sentarse al borde la piscina con un traje de baño de tanguita 

Lauren Goodger presume su bronceado al borde de la piscina. Y es que para esta celebridades europea la vida es mejor con un sensual bronceado.
La famosa estrella de los realities en Europa ha lanzado su crema de bronceado y por esta razón se está dejando ver con pequeñas prendas bajo la luz del sol. Pero gracias al traje de baño blanco con el que se dejó ver esta vez, sus fans han podido apreciar el verdadero tamaño de sus prominentes caderas, ya que la prenda por la parte de atrás posee una reveladora tanguita.
Life is so much better with a tan ! I feel like I can face the 🌍 it’s brand new and it’s better and my tan is back @lgbeauty and I’m so happy with the results it makes my skin tanned smoothe and sunkissed! It’s vegan 🌱 and comes in 4 shades! We also supply the best mitts that are double lined so no streaks! Visit the website www.lgbeauty.com and check for yourself 😘☀️ #faketan #new #summer #sunkissed #lgbeauty #sunday #happy #sheisback #sheisbetter 🤍🤍🤍 #copyright @lgbeauty
