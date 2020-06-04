No todo es lujo y fiestas: La generosidad escondida de Floyd Mayweather Jr.

View this post on Instagram

First I want to congratulate every other athlete on this list and second I am honored to have accomplished such record breaking numbers. No disrespect to anyone but I did these numbers really in 5 years due to a couple of layoffs and with NO endorsements. I never wanted an endorsement deal from anyone because my vision was always to be my own boss and have no obligations to anyone. So I started my own promotion company and own brand (TMT) in which we are continuing to grow and soon will be the endorsers. You can say what you want about Floyd Mayweather but the numbers and accolades don’t lie. This is truly about hard work and dedication and knowing your worth. @mayweatherpromotions @themoneyteam