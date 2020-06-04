No todo es lujo y fiestas: La generosidad escondida de Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. es uno de los boxeadores más exitosos de los últimos tiempos. Gracias a las 50 peleas que ganó como profesional y a su marca TMT, el púgil ganó en la década del 2010 la exorbitante cantidad de 915 millones de dólares.
View this post on Instagram
First I want to congratulate every other athlete on this list and second I am honored to have accomplished such record breaking numbers. No disrespect to anyone but I did these numbers really in 5 years due to a couple of layoffs and with NO endorsements. I never wanted an endorsement deal from anyone because my vision was always to be my own boss and have no obligations to anyone. So I started my own promotion company and own brand (TMT) in which we are continuing to grow and soon will be the endorsers. You can say what you want about Floyd Mayweather but the numbers and accolades don’t lie. This is truly about hard work and dedication and knowing your worth. @mayweatherpromotions @themoneyteam
En sus redes sociales, Money da testimonio de su vida llena de lujos y fiestas. Sin embargo, la fortuna de Floyd ha cambiado la vida de muchas personas. A continuación te decimos algunas ocasiones en las que Mayweather ha ayudado económicamente a alguien más.
Pagó los funerales de George Floyd
Tras el asesinato de George Floyd a manos de un policía en Minneapolis, Mayweather decidió apoyar a la familia de Floyd pagando cuatro servicios funerales. Gastó alrededor de 90 mil dólares.
Ya firmó el cheque: ‘Money’ Mayweather paga casi $90 mil dólares por funeral de George Floyd https://t.co/jkILhYzHu9 pic.twitter.com/GEE1doTLfu
— La Opinión (@LaOpinionLA) June 2, 2020
Donó $100,000 dólares para la lucha contra el cáncer de mama
En enero de 2012, Floyd Mayweather donó $100,000 dólares a Susan G. Komen for the Cure, fundación que lucha contra el cáncer de mama. Esta donación fue realizada tras una promesa que le hizo al juez, después de ser sentenciado por agresión doméstica.
Pagó la cuenta de las operaciones de un bebé de 10 meses
En marzo de 2012, Floyd Mayweather Jr. pagó $49,000 dólares correspondientes a la cuenta médica de Austin York, un bebé de 10 meses que fue sometido a una serie de operaciones en el corazón para reparar un mal congénito. Dichas operaciones salvaron su vida.
#TransformationTuesday See how the highest paid athlete in the U.S uses his money to change the lives of many people… http://tinyurl.com/lum82o3
Posted by Camden County OEO on Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Le dio $1,000 dólares a un vagabundo
En 2018, como parte del #S4fe challenge, Mayweather salió a las calles de Las Vegas y le regaló $1,000 dólares a un vagabundo en silla de ruedas. El gesto fue cuestionado por muchos que lo consideraron más un acto de narcisismo que de caridad.
View this post on Instagram
Let‘s give something back. I‘m participating in the #s4fe challenge. Last night I gave something back to my community. And I am nominating (@kevinhart4real @blacyoungsta @stephensonlance) to do the same and get together to change our world step by step to a better place. Stay s4fe people. #s4fe #s4fechallenge #giveback @s4fe.io
Tiene una fundación que se dedica ayudar a adolescentes y adultos
En 2009, Floyd Mayweather tomó una parte de su fortuna para fundar TFMJR, una fundación sin fines de lucro, dedicada a apoyar el desarrollo social y el progreso de adolescentes y adultos.
View this post on Instagram
This is just a peek into this past weekends 5th #Fight4Fitness! We're so thankful to everyone who came out to make this event our largest event to date 😯 Over 300 participants united to fight for a healthier Vegas. It takes a village and we're happy we could provide a starting point for a healthier you. We look forward to putting this event on again with the hopes of reaching even more people. Remember, every little bit counts, the first step is getting out and moving 🏃♀️ Huge thank you to our sponsors who helped make this event possible. For more event day 🖼 & race day results visit the link in our bio!
Recibe gratis las noticias más importantes y más leídas diariamente en tu email