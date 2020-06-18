Aparece una mujer muerta de un disparo en una zona residencial de Miami

View this post on Instagram

⚠️Woman Fatally Shot in Car in Miami Shores⚠️ MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – The Miami Shores and Miami-Dade Police Departments responded to the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred overnight. According to Miami Shores police, the shooting occurred in the area of North Miami Avenue and 104th Street. @local10news News had a crew at the scene early Thursday morning as authorities continued their investigation. A white car with a yellow tarp covering part of it had bullet holes in the window. Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez confirmed that a woman had been fatally shot inside the vehicle. No other details were immediately released. The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation. 3️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ 🚨Anyone with information about the shooting or locations in the area with surveillance video are asked to call Sgt. Zalonis at 305-759-2468 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.🚨 #homicide #investigation #news #miami #crime #crimestoppers #police #mdpd #detectives #gun #shot #wanted #localnews #breaking #florida #Southflorida 📺Local 10 News©️