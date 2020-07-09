Un niño muere por exceso de calor tras haber sido dejado dentro del carro en California

Un descuido acabó con la vida un infante el pasado miércoles tras ser dejado encerrado dentro de un auto bajo altas temperaturas en Fullerton, California en el condado de Orange.
El Departamento de Policía de Fullerton informó que cerca de las 3:34 de la tarde atendieron un llamado de emergencia con la información de que un niño había sido dejado dentro de un auto y no estaba respirando en la cuadra 400 de W. Wilshire Avenue.
Al llegar al lugar, los oficiales empezaron a reanimar al bebé inmediatamente hasta la llegada de los paramédicos quienes continuaron la labor, pero a pesar de los esfuerzos de ambos, no pudieron reanimar al niño y fue declarado muerto en la escena.
La Policía aseguró que los familiares del menor, del cual no se reveló la edad, están cooperando con la investigación y aparentemente el menor no fue dejado dentro del carro intencionalmente.
