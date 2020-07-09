Un niño muere por exceso de calor tras haber sido dejado dentro del carro en California

View this post on Instagram

On July 8, 2020, at 3:34 pm Fullerton Police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Wilshire Ave regarding a child that was left in a vehicle and was not breathing. Officers immediately began life-saving measures with the child. Life-saving measures were continued by Fullerton Fire Paramedics. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene. Detectives from the Fullerton Police Department responded to the location and conducted a thorough investigation. The child was released to the Orange County Coroner’s Office who will be conducting an investigation as well. Family members of the child have been cooperating with investigators. At this time the investigation is still ongoing. The cause of death will be determined by the Orange County Coroner’s Office.