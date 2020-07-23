Antonela Roccuzzo presume su increíble cuerpo durante vacaciones con Messi

Antonela y Lio comparten sus vacaciones con Luis Suárez y su esposa
Antonela Roccuzzo presume su increíble cuerpo durante vacaciones con Messi
Antolena Roccuzzo
Foto: Abaca France/The Grosby Group
Por: Redacción

La esposa de Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, mostró su increíble cuerpo durante vacaciones con Messi, la argentina lució deslumbrante presumiendo su cuerpo en bikini.

Antonela y Lio comparten sus vacaciones con Luis Suárez y su esposa disfrutando de un tiempo de inactividad en un superyate de lujo.

En las fotos, Anto luce glamorosa y espectacular a sus 32 años mientras toma el sol en bikini.

 

 

 

Te puede interesar:

Bellas y talentosas: Las parejas de los futbolistas con más seguidores en Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Sumate a las más de 300,000 personas que reciben nuestros boletines día a día

Suscríbete gratis
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?