Amend AB 1850 to save ethnic news outlets

Carta enviada a los miembros de la Legislatura de California en favor de los medios de noticias étnicos del estado

Dear Members of the State Legislature:

Collectively, we are writing to urge you to protect the state’s Latino and other ethnic news outlets by supporting amendments to AB 1850 (Gonzalez) to extend our exemption to AB 5 and prioritize our outlets for state advertising placements.

As 39 percent of California’s population, Latinos are the state’s single largest ethnic group. It is essential that the Legislature preserve the essential channels of communication to the Latino population. Spanish-language news outlets that serve immigrant and Latino communities serve an important role that mainstream media cannot fill. Throughout the years, ethnic media has established relationships and built trust with the Latino community. Our journalists report in a culturally appropriate manner, serving as a conduit to improved civic engagement and better cross-cultural communication within our society. And during the epidemic, many readers seek essential information from our outlets on where the nearest COVID-19 testing site is, what transportation services are available to them, and how to access to resources such as housing, loans, and social services.

But ethnic media outlets are operating under severe financial stress. As niche outlets, we are more vulnerable to economic fluctuations and at higher risk of losing advertising. The pandemic has brought many of us to the fiscal breaking point.

We are very concerned that compliance with AB 5 will result in unsustainable costs for outlets that use independent contractors for operational functions and/or are delivered to homes and businesses. Additionally, we collaborate with traditional news outlets on stories that can be tailored for our readerships. These publications will have to make cuts in their newsrooms if they must comply with AB 5 for their carriers, thus impacting our ability to access shared content for our readers. A three-year extension will allow the state’s news outlets to pursue alternate distribution models, while allowing us to continue to serve unique community needs.

We also ask that AB 1850 be amended to include language to ensure that ethnic and local news outlets are prioritized for state ad and outreach campaigns. These campaigns are designed to reach distinct populations to inform decision-making and facilitate behavioral change. Our outlets reach a sizable number of the “hard to reach” audience, delivering better ROI for the state while providing a stable

revenue source for ethnic media – all without any additional funds from the state.

In conclusion, we ask the Legislature to amend AB 1850 to preserve ethnic media and solidify access to trusted news for all Californians.

Sincerely,

Gabriel Lerner, Editor in Chief

La Opinión

p.213.896.3628

gabriel.lerner@impremedia.com

Fanny Miller, CEO & President

El Latino Newspaper

NAHP President

p. 619.426.1491

fanny.miller@ellatino.com

Carlos Avilés, Hispanic

Publications Editor

Southern California News

Group (Excélsior and La Prensa)

caviles@scng.com

Jeff Schenkel, Publisher

La Nueva Voz

p. 909.224.0244

jeffschenkel@verizon.net

Mireya Olivera, Coordinator

Impulso Newspaper

p. 323.721.9773

impulsonewspaper@gmail.com

Nestor Fantini, Editor

Hispanic LA

p. 818.425.0030

nestor@hispanicla.com

nfantini@aol.com

Angelica Rossi, Publisher

El Observador Publications

p. 408.457.1192

angelica@el-observador.com

Manuel Muñoz,

Publisher and Director

Vida Newspaper

p. 805.483.1008

vidanews@aol.com

Mary Andrade

CoPublisher

La Oferta

408.436.7850

mary@laoferta.com