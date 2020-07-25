Reseña Paper Mario: The Origami King, Ghost of Tsushima, F1 2020 y Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris

Te presentamos las mejores recomendaciones de videojuegos para que te quedes en casa a disfrutar
Christian Herrera
Te tenemos los mejores títulos sin importar qué consola de videojuegos tengas o qué género prefieras te reseñamos juegos para todos los gustos y con los que podrás pasar horas de diversión en tu hogar. En esta ocasión te presentamos: Paper Mario: The Origami King, Ghost of Tsushima, F1 2020 y Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris.

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Este título de RPG marca el debut de la franquicia en Nintendo Switch, en la que como su nombre lo dice, con la ayuda del origami tendremos que enfrentarnos al peligroso Rey Olly.
Un villano que transporta al Castillo de la Princesa Peach a una lejana montaña e incluso transforma a los secuaces de Bowser para que sirvan a su terrible causa.
El nuevo sistema de batalla permite flexibilizar habilidades para resolver puzles, alinear enemigos dispersos y así incrementar el daño, por lo que requeriremos de cierta estrategia para poder vencer. Vuelve a ser un juego entretenido que los amantes de los RPG y de Mario no se deben perder en exclusiva para Nintendo Switch.

Ghost of Tsushima

Se trata de un juego de acción de mundo abierto, uno de los que gráficamente podríamos considerar uno de los más bellos de esta generación que está a punto de llegar a su fin con la llegada de las nuevas consolas.
Cuenta con un mapa enorme, en el que es siempre necesario andar la mayoría del tiempo a caballo para movernos más rápido. La historia es interesante y el personaje principal lleno de carisma. Las batallas nunca aburren gracias a la gran cantidad de movimientos disponibles.
Pasarás horas y horas de entretenimiento, en este título que pare que te des una idea suma lo mejor que hemos visto en Assassins Creed y Far Cry. Lo único malo es que las misiones a veces son repetitivas y el mapa es demasiado grande para lo que hay que hacer, pero no dudamos que lo disfrutes tanto como nosotros, está disponible, en exclusiva para Ps4.

F1 2020

Todos los amantes de esta competencia de autos deben saber que estamos ante la mejor versión de todos los tiempos hecha hasta el momento. Gráficos épicos, jugabilidad realista y una serie de pilotos y pistas que disfrutar lo hacen destacar entre sus predecesores y la competencia.
La más grande novedad es el modo Mi Equipo, donde los jugadores formarán el equipo número 11 en la parrilla, donde podremos reclutar a un compañero, elegir un proveedor de motores y un patrocinador, las áreas en dónde invertir para así convertirnos en los campeones.
Tenemos la posibilidad de participar en E-sports en donde podremos competir con jugadores de todo el mundo. Además cuenta con la Deluxe Schumacher Edition donde podremos obtener los vehículos de esta entre ellos un Ferrari F12000. Sin duda un juego que debes tener si gustas de las carreras, disponible en Ps4, One y PC.

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris

Es un RPG de acción que une de mejor manera el anime por lo que nos da un excelente modo historia que vale la pena jugar hasta el final.
Las innumerables misiones secundarias que podemos realizar en el inmenso mundo abierto nos ayudan a aumentar nuestro nivel y mejorar el árbol de habilidades el cual es muy grande. El gameplay es interesante, pues ayuda a que cambiemos de personaje en plena batalla y podemos poner defensa y romper combos de los enemigos.
Es un título, largo y entretenido, sobre todo si eres fan del anime, pues encontrarás muchos detalles que te harán recordarlo. Está disponible en PS4 y One.
