Así fue como Jameela Jamil se convirtió en una de las enemigas de las Kardashian

A message from community member @dream0graphy that you’ll definitely want to leave on ‘read’ 💬 "There is already enough pressure on us all to look a certain way. Lockdown was difficult for so many people, for so many different reasons. Our bodies are our homes. Don’t throw rocks in the form of bad words, at someone else’s house. Be mindful of the way you speak, because others hear it, take on those narratives, and look to change themselves too. Your pre, post, and during-lockdown body weight is and always will be valid. You are not required to look a certain way 💖" #iweigh #mentalhealth #covid19 #bodyneutrality #bodyactivism