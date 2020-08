Millie Bobby Brown comparte emotivo video y mensaje tras la muerte de su mascota

View this post on Instagram

in 2011, we recieved this blessing to our family. 9 years later, you turned into everyones best friend. your slobbery good mornings and always showing us your toys were the best ever. your cuddles always felt better than the ones before and your loyalty to our family was incomparable. my heart has broken today. you were the heart and soul of this family and if anyone met dolly, you know how special she truly was. As I held your paw while you were going to heaven… I thought about the memories we made together and the adventures we went on like, London. Orlando. Los Angeles. Canada. Atlanta. you name it, dolly had probably been there. i'll never forget you. never. “All dogs go to heaven because, unlike people, dogs are naturally good and loyal and kind.” I love you dolly brown. you will always be our #1.