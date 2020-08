Receta fit: Avena con garbanzos y cúrcuma, carga de fibra, proteína y antioxidantes

View this post on Instagram

Made the savory turmeric chickpea oats from my blog for breakfast, and while I was at it, did a quick cookalong in stories 👩‍🍳 〰️ Savory oats are a great meal option right now because they’re pantry-friendly, fast, and can be made with whatever combinations of herbs/spices, vegan protein (tofu/tempeh/legumes/vegan meats), and fun toppings (think: tahini or tahini dressing, hummus, vegan cheese, nuts, fresh herbs) you have. Make them what you want them to be, and enjoy them at any time of day. Recipe link for this combination in my bio now! . . . . #savoryoatmeal #savoryoats #veganbreakfast #whatveganseat #vegansofig #vegansofinstagram #veganlife #veganeats #simpleveganfood #veganmeals #veganfoodshare #plantbased #plantbaseddiet #plantbasedlifestyle #plantpower #wfpb #wholefoodsplantbased #plantpowered #plantbasedbreakfast #f52community #f52grams