Latino que organizó la “Trumptilla” será mete en líos judiciales por amenazar a un vecino

View this post on Instagram

. Special Invitation from President Trump!! Labor Day! September 7th. . “TEAM DEPLORABLE” special guest coming from NY! REPRESENTING!! . President Trumps Labor Day Parade! BACK The BLUE! . (On FB Events at The Official Trump Boat) @donaldjtrumpjr @realdonaldtrump @kimberlyguilfoyle @seanhannity @erictrump @laraleatrump @trumpstockny @trumpsplans @pambondi @forgiatoblow @fogcitymidge @danscavino @laura_k_gavidia @casen_gavidia @liana_gavidia @tgaffney3 @the_typical_liberal @dc_draino