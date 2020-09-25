5 Famosas parejas que se han convertido en padres este año

El año 2020 no ha sido uno de los mejores, la pandemia por coronavirus paralizó al mundo y ya a unos meses de que acabe, parece que el tema no irá a ninguna parte pronto. Sin embargo estos famosos lograron dar de qué hablar, dejando noticias buenas a sus fans al recibir a sus recién nacidos. Mira la lista.
1. Gigi Hadid y Zayn Malik
View this post on Instagram
Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️ to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x
La pareja apenas esta semana dio la bienvenida a su bebé. A través de sus redes sociales compartieron un par de tiernas fotografías en donde mostraron lo felices que están. Ahora queda esperar a que revelen el tan esperado nombre de la pequeña.
2. Elon Musk y Grimes
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020
En mayo el CEO de SpaceX y la cantante recibieron a su bebé, sin embargo lo que robó la atención fue el curioso nombre que eligieron el cual al día de hoy sigue dando de qué hablar pues a pesar de la explicación de la mamá, quedan muchas dudas sobre su significado real o cómo se pronuncia.
3. Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
La cantante y el actor presentaron a Daisy Dove y utilizaron este momento para mandar un poderoso mensaje de apoyo para los recién nacidos que no son tan afortunados como ella.
4. Alec Baldwin y Hilaria
El actor y su esposa se convirtieron en papás a inicios de este mes y a pesar de que esto les ha traído una gran felicidad, él tiene claro que ya no quiere más hijos.
5. Anahí y Manuel Velasco
La ex cantante le dio una gran alegría a sus fans cuando presentó a su segundo bebé, a pesar de que la ex integrante de RBD se ha mantenido alejada del medio artístico, aún está en los corazones de los fans quienes le desean lo mejor.
