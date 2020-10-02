¡Desgarrador! Con el corazón roto, la madre de Chrissy Teigen se despide del pequeño Jack

La madre de la modelo Chrissy Teigen, Vilailuck, ha recurrido a sus redes sociales para despedirse públicamente del pequeño Jack, el bebé que esperaban la también estrella televisiva, quien estaba embarazada de cinco meses, y su esposo John Legend hasta su trágica pérdida esta semana.
La progenitora de la carismática celebridad ha reconocido que su “corazón” está “roto” tras el aborto espontáneo que sufrió su hija en la noche del miércoles, el dramático resultado de varias semanas de sangrado “leve pero continuo” que le habían llevado a ingresar en el hospital y a someterse a dos transfusiones.
“Mi corazón está roto, te quiero mucho, mi Jack”, ha escrito Vilailuck junto al emoticono de un corazón y otro que representa a un ángel.
El mensaje publicado por la madre de Chrissy ha finalizado con un bonito deseo para su nieto en la otra vida y también para sus destrozados padres, una frase publicada en su idioma natal, el tailandés, que podría traducirse como “Por la felicidad”..
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
