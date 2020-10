El video de Jailyne Ojeda con entallados leggins nude que resaltan su retaguardia

View this post on Instagram

It’s my mommas birthday today! I love her she’s my number one supporter along with my father and she has an amazing soul. Never in her life has she done a beauty treatment (no like seriously) not even a facial lol she won’t even go to the spa with me cause she says she doesn’t want any anyone touching her 😂 you know how Mexican moms are but yet she looks so young and beautiful! I wish to be the same when I’m her age. Love you! @dulceochoa__ oh and we took her to eat at @eldoradosin3 I definitely recommend the food there 😜