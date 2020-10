La visita sorpresa de un pequeño oso a una casa se hace viral

View this post on Instagram

Today was eventful. It started with a cat chasing a mouse into my house. Continued with a visit from two very friendly bears. And then did laundry of the towels I was using to block the door from the mouse escaping… and washed and killed the mouse! 😭🥴😂🐻🐻🐭